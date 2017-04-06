Holden Church Turkey Supper

Saturday, April 8, 2017 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Holden Congregational Church, UCC, 9 Rider Bluff Road, Holden, Maine
For more information: 207-989-4550; dhparish.org
Holden Congregational Church, UCC is offering a Turkey Supper on Saturday, April 8 with seatings at 5:00 & 5:30 pm. Menu includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green bean casserole, squash, rolls, cranberry sauce, pickles and pie. $8/Adults, $4/kids 3-12 yrs, Free 2 yrs and under.
