Monday, June 26, 2017 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207 338-9229; belfastmuseum.org
“The History of the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad- Celebrating 150 Years,” will be the topic of the Belfast Historical Society’s meeting at 7:00 pm on Monday, June 26, in the Abbott Room at the Belfast Free Library. Joey Kelley, railroad enthusiast and volunteer with the Brooks Preservation Society, which currently runs the rail line, will present its history. Kelley has just published a book about the railroad and copies of his book will be available for purchase.
He describes his history as an unforgettable ride through the 150 year history of the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad. Chartered in 1867, the railroad’s original charter was to run all the way from the Maine coastal town of Belfast, to the shores of Moosehead Lake in Greenville. Cut off from building outside of Waldo County, the 33 mile railroad was owned by the towns it served. The railroad survived two world wars, increased competition from trucks, and the erosion of the poultry industry. It is currently operated as a non-profit excursion line and survives through the work of dedicated volunteers. Entering its 150th year in 2017, the railroad one in the State of Maine still using its original name.
Belfast Historical Society meetings are free and open to the public and are held April through October. For our program schedule, www.belfastmuseum.org.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →