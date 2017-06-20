History of the 1950’s and 60’s through Popular Song with Marc Black

Monday, July 17, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Old Town Public Library, 46 Middle Street, Old Town, Maine
For more information: 207-827-3972; old-town.lib.me.us/
Sing Along to the History of the 1950’s and 60’s Through Popular Song
Marc Black, an inductee into the NY Chapter of the Blues Hall of Fame, has created an engaging and humorous program… and an opportunity for the audience to relive this colorful time in our history. Well received all across the Country in libraries, art centers and small theaters, you’ll sing along with wonderful songs as diverse as Itsy Bitsy, Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka -Dot Bikini and Blowin’ in the Wind, as well as tunes by artists ranging from Dean Martin to George Harrison.
In addition to the music and discussion, this popular program features a slide show that’s sure to slide you right back in time. Marc will also perform his own group’s top forty hit from 1967… ‘Happy’ by the ‘Blades of Grass’.
Here’s what people are saying about Marc’s performance:
“Marc added newness to a great assortment of 50’s & 60’s songs. Our audience heartily sang along and while enjoying his interesting perspectives on these two tumultuous decades. We hope he comes back!”
Bridget Thorne, manager Schoolhouse Theater
“How great it is to see a performer show passion in his work. Thank you for the best concert ever!”
Barbara Fleeman, Santa Monica Library
Marc will join us at the Old Town Public Library on Monday, July 17 at 11:00am. A light lunch will be served, registration is required. Call the library at 827-3972 to reserve your seat!
