History of Orrington Displayed during Old Home Week at the Public Library

Friday, July 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, July 17, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Orrington Public Library, 15 School Street, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-478-7159; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com
Many display boards depicting the Orrington families, farms and life from years past will be exhibited in the Orrington Public Library during Old Home Week. These details boards give viewers a glimpse into the way life was in Orrington in the 1800s-1900s.
They can be viewed during regular business hours.
