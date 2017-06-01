History of Maine Fire Towers

Friday, June 30, 2017 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Grand Lake Stream School Building, 15 Water Streeet, Grand Lake Stream, ME
For more information: 2077962100; downeastlakes.org
On Friday, June 30th, Downeast Lakes Land Trust welcomes Bill Cobb, Director of the Maine chapter of the Forest Fire Lookout Association (FFLA). FFLA is a national organization that is involved in research of current and former forest fire lookout sites, ground cabins and early forest fire detection methods, and promotes the protection, enjoyment, and understanding of Lookouts. Starting at 5 pm in the Grand Lake Stream School Building, Mr. Cobb will give a presentation about several historic fire towers in the Downeast region, including the much beloved Grand Lake Stream tower that sits atop Indian Hill. The GLS Tower was built in 1934, and is currently the oldest standing, enclosed wooden tower in Maine, and potentially New England. Following the presentation, we will take a group walk up to the GLS Tower to examine the site. For more information, please contact DLLT at (207) 796 – 2100 or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.
