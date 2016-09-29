Historical society guest speaker will discuss gardening project

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Brewer First Methodist Church meeting room, 40 South Main St., Brewer, Maine

BREWER — Brewer Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Brewer First Methodist Church meeting room, 40 South Main St. Guest speaker will be Kristina Jacobs, a Master Gardener volunteer. She will discuss her gardening project for the historical society’s Chamberlain-Freedom Park. The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

