Historical society guest speaker will discuss gardening project

Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 8:50 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Brewer First Methodist Church meeting room, 40 South Main St., Brewer, Maine

BREWER — Brewer Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Brewer First Methodist Church meeting room, 40 South Main St. Guest speaker will be Kristina Jacobs, a Master Gardener volunteer. She will discuss her gardening project for the historical society’s Chamberlain-Freedom Park. The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

