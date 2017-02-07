Historic Bob Messier Tournaments to kick off Feb. 11 at Old Town-Orono YMCA

By Hannah LaClaire

The Orono-Old Town YMCA will host the first day of the six-week Bob Messier Basketball Tournaments on Saturday, Feb. 11.

This is the 32nd year of the tournaments, which honor Bob Messier, a longtime coach who helped to expand the youth sports programs at the Y. Each tournament has a specific age bracket: third and fourth grade girls, third and fourth grade boys, fifth and sixth grade girls, boys, and then the same for seventh and eighth.

The first tournament will be for third and fourth grade girls. Currently, eight teams are signed up to play. The tournament for third and fourth grade boys, which already has 12 confirmed teams, will start Feb. 18.

According to the Old TOwn-Orono YMCA’s Youth Activities and Sports Director Jeremy Langley, the tournaments can really vary in size.

“Last year, we had at least eight in every tournament and we had one [division] that had 16,” he said.

This event draws talent from all over the state, with teams coming from towns as far south as York, which Langley said is part of what makes this tournament different from others in the area.

“This year I wanted our tournament to expand kind of western and southern a little bit more just for some different teams,” he said, adding that he has a harder time getting girls’ teams to register.

The first day of the tournament is pool play.

“On the second day, we seed them into a single elimination tournament based on how they performed on Saturday,” he said. “We do that based off of how many points they allowed and how many games they won.”

This tournament is unique, Langley said. Many organizations have different rules for the game than the rules that each team has been playing for the year.

“[The players] have to transition from playing a game that’s four 8-minute quarters with a clock that stops whenever the ball stops to a game that’s two halves and it’s 20 minute halves that run the whole time when the clock never stops on free throws or out of bounds or anything like that,” he said. “These kids don’t have to make that transition. They can just come to this tournament and play the same basketball they’ve been playing all year.”

Langley doesn’t want to tournament to lose any of it’s character.

“Like I said, we run this tournament very differently from any other tournament in the area. And I want to keep the tournament run well, but keep those characteristics that make us special,” he said.

Bob Messier was an Old Town resident who, after returning from World War II, started a basketball league at the local YMCA.

“He came back looking to start volunteering at the Y, and help start some athletic programs there,” said Ralph Leonard, 87, a well-known Old Town resident.

“The Y was just getting started in this area at the time,” said Leonard, who played in the first tournament Messier coached. “I was glad to be on the team that won…I think Bob would be proud to have a tournament named after him.”

Admission to this year’s tournament is $4 for adults and $2 for children, students, and seniors per day.

“It’s a cool environment,” Langley said. “ Even if you don’t have kids playing in it, if you know kids from the community that you live in that are playing in it, come out and watch a game. The kids really get into it and they like to have that support.”

