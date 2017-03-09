Tuesday, March 21, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us
On Tuesday, March 21, from 5:30-7:00 pm, at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, historic bassoon maker Leslie Ross will give a presentation on her approaches to bassoon-making, creating invented instruments, and designing sound installations. An instrument maker, musician and sound artist, Ms. Ross’ talk will focus on the ways in which all of these activities are different–and similar!–ways of exploring the nuances, textures and delicate movements and being of sound.
Leslie Ross started making replicas of historical bassoons in 1984 and modern bocals in 1993. After decades based in the Lower East Side on New York, she relocated in 2014 to an old canning factory near the Bagaduce in Blue Hill. Join her to hear her fascinating story and see her demonstrate some of these finely made instruments.
For more information about Leslie Ross, visit www.leslieross.net, and for questions, call the Library, at 244-7065.
This event is free and open to the public.
