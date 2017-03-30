Hirundo Wildlife Refuge Garden Party & Silent Auction: April 19

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Old Town Elementary School, 576 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, Maine
For more information: 207.394.2171; hirundomaine.org/http:/www.hirundomaine.org/category/upcoming-programs
Get ready for spring with workshops at the Hirundo Wildlife Refuge Garden Party & Silent Auction
Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in collaboration with the RSU # 34 and UMaine Cooperative Extension cordially invites you to a Garden Party and Silent Auction on April 19, 2016 from 6 – 9 pm at the Old Town Elementary School, 576 Stillwater Ave. Enjoy a variety of mini hands-on workshops and activities including grafting, pruning, indoor microgreen production, and worm composting for the younger gardener. Gather information on how to support native pollinators while bidding on an excellent selection of auction items and snacking on light refreshments. Cost: $5 for Hirundo members or $7 for non-members. Reservations by April 16, 2016 call 207.394.2171.
Please check Hirundo’s website for more details on this program and the presentation on Ruffed Grouse Population Ecology in Maine Forests by Erik Blomberg, Ph.D. – Assistant Professor of Wildlife Ecology, University of Maine, on April 8th at 10 am. http://www.hirundomaine.org/
For more information or to request a disability accommodation, please contact Gudrun Keszöcze at web@hirundomaine.org or 207.944.9259.
Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, eight miles from Old Town’s center, offers a seven-mile trail network on part of its 2,400 acres and runs environmental education programs for schools and the community. Currently, we are working on the Trail of the Senses, which is designed to engage multiple senses as people of all abilities enjoy the outdoors. The 3-phase project began with the “Loop Trail” (phase 1) and thanks to the University of Maine Engineering students, local businesses, grants by the Davis Conservation Foundation and by Maine Grants & Community Recreation, its grand opening will be August 19, 2017. We have 2 more phases to go including the Lac d’Or trail, along the pond and the Riffle trail along Pushaw Stream and Hirundo’s Archaeological site. We look forward to your visit and support!
