Hirundo garden party and silent auction on April 19

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Old Town Elementary School, 576 Stillwater Ave., Old Town, Maine
For more information: 207-394-2171
OLD TOWN, Maine — Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in collaboration with the RSU 34 and UMaine Cooperative Extension will hold a Garden Party and Silent Auction 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, Old Town Elementary School, 576 Stillwater Ave.
Enjoy a variety of mini hands-on workshops and activities including grafting, pruning, indoor microgreen production, and worm composting. Gather information on how to support native pollinators while bidding on an excellent selection of auction items and snacking on light refreshments. Cost: $5 for Hirundo members or $7 for non-members. Reservations by April 16, call 394-2171.
About the workshops
Herb Crosby took up grafting 10 years ago and keeps his backyard as a grafting laboratory. The workshop offers an overview on grafting, including different type of grafting techniques, tools and materials and scion for your tree at home. How to prune small fruit and apple trees will be the focus of Kirby Ellis. Ellis is the owner of Ellis’ Forest Management & Greenhouse /Nursery in Hudson. Kate Garland will discuss how to increase nutrition and flavor of your meals with homegrown micro greens, young edible greens that can be grown right at your windowsill. The workshop centers on choosing, planting, maintaining and harvesting micro greens. Each participant will take her/his planting home to enjoy. Garland serves as the Horticulturist for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension in Penobscot County by helping gardeners improve efficiency and build horticultural skills, and coordinates the Master Gardener Volunteer program. Young gardeners will have an opportunity to learn about worm composting with Master Gardener Pat Bears hands-on demonstration.
Refreshments and silent auction items
What would be a party without food? We hope you will cast your vote for the best soup of the evening, enjoy dessert with coffee or tea, while finding something special in the silent auction. Items to bid on include garden labor, native and pollinator-friendly plants, colorful hanging baskets, an ethnic candlelight dinner, and many other treats for you and your landscape. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, please contact Gudrun Keszöcze at web@hirundomaine.org
or 944-9259.
Hirundo Wildlife Refuge, eight miles from Old Town’s center, offers a seven-mile trail network on part of its 2,400 acres and runs environmental education programs for schools and the community. Currently, we are working on the Trail of the Senses, which is designed to engage multiple senses as people of all abilities enjoy the outdoors. The 3-phase project began with the “Loop Trail” (phase 1) and thanks to the University of Maine Engineering students, local businesses, grants by the Davis Conservation Foundation and by Maine Grants & Community Recreation, its grand opening will be August 19, 2017. We have 2 more phases to go including the Lac d’Or trail, along the pond and the Riffle trail along Pushaw Stream and Hirundo’s Archaeological site. We look forward to your visit and support!
