Hiroshima ‘Die in’ planned for Bangor on Aug. 6

Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Westmarket Square, Downtown Bangor, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-944-2609
BANGOR, Maine — A Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine commemoration of the 72nd anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will be held noon Sunday, Aug. 6, at Westmarket Square.
The program includes readings and a symbolic “die-in.” Participants may stand as witnesses or lie down in a symbolic “die -in” to represent those who died and those who survived.
Bangor mayor, Joe Baldacci,will read a statement from the former mayor of Hiroshima. Tom Hassler-White will sing, “ Girl of the Paper Cranes,” he composed about Sadako, a young girl who died of injuries from the nuclear blast and the thousand origami cranes she hoped to fold. Area churches have been invited to toll their bells at at 12:15 p.m. as part of the commemoration.
The purpose of the gathering is to remember a dark time in history, memorialize those who died and those who survived, and recommit to doing everything possible to create a safe and peaceful future without the threat of nuclear weapons.
For information, call Ilze Petersons at 944-2609.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →