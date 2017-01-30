Hired Wrights: Manifest Artistry

Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Maine College of Art, Artists at Work, 522 Congress St., Portland, ME For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu

Introducing the Hired Wrights: a crew of individuals, with an eye for collaboration. A collective of artists; of designers; of craftsmen and storytellers. Masters of the left-brained persuasion.

There is no creative need that cannot be satisfied by one, a few, or the sum of our parts. You need only bring us an idea. We’ve become quite good at taking it from there.

Reception First Friday February 3, 5pm

