Hints and Guesses: History and Natural History of Great Duck Island

College of the Atlantic W.H. Drury Professor of Ecology and Natural History Dr. John Anderson speaks about research and teaching on the beautiful Great Duck Island at COA’s Human Ecology Forum.

“Great Duck Island is home to COA’s Alice Eno Research Station, but it is so much more!” Anderson says.

Great Duck is a major breeding site for many species of gulls, guillemots and petrels. It was, Anderson notes, one of the last strongholds of the herring gull in the eastern United States at the end of the 19th century. Given the dramatic declines in gull numbers over the past decade, Great Duck Island’s importance as a protected nesting area has only grown, he says. Anderson will be sharing the meticulous research he, his students, and COA alumni have conducted in order to study the seabirds and their habitat.

Since the 18th century, the 180-acre island has been home to a continuous stream of inquisitive and adventurous researchers and a diverse wildlife population, Anderson says. Great Duck now serves as a place of learning and research for scientists from College of the Atlantic and elsewhere to study birdlife and other organisms.

A graduate of University of Rhode Island, Anderson holds a PhD in Biological Sciences and has carried out extensive work in the field of Natural History. He dedicates a huge amount of his time to Great Duck Island, and is passionate about using this “perfect outdoor laboratory” to expand his own research and help students become more comfortable with working in the field.

