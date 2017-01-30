Hilltop School Pre-K informational meeting

By Tracy Garrow
Posted Jan. 30, 2017, at 1:24 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Hilltop School, 218 Ohio Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: (207) 945-3705; bangorhilltopschool.com

Hilltop School will be hosting an open house/informational meeting for families interested in learning about our high quality private Pre-K program on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Families in attendance will get a chance to meet the teachers and tour the classrooms. Free childcare will be provided during the meeting portion of the evening for those families in attendance. Please r.s.v.p. by February 24, 2017 to hilltopschooled@gmail.com or by calling (207) 945-3705. Snow date: March 8, 2017.

