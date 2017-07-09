HIKE THE HILLS to SEA and the RAIL TRAIL

Monday, July 24, 2017 1 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Location: Hills to Sea and Rail Trails, 39 Main Street, Belfast, Maine
For more information: 207 323 2362; ampforestmaine.com
Camp Forest is announcing a fantastic opportunity to be the first organized expedition on the new HIll to Sea Trail from /unity to Belfast on the Rail Trail. July 23 – July 30. It is a day and overnight expedition for children old enough to hike a full day,and families. Join us for one day – join us for the week. In September 2016 trail volunteers completed the last section of the 47-mile footpath linking Unity Village with City Point in Belfast where the languid Passagassawakeag River enters Belfast Harbor. Across the street from the Hills to Sea Trailhead is the northeast terminus of the Belfast Rail Trail. Camp Forest will end at the Footbridge end of the Rail Trail. FMI Call 207-323-2362 or 207-930-8012. Space is extremely limited so CALL to register NOW!
