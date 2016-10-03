Outdoors

Hike Flag Hill

By Cheri Domina,
Posted Oct. 03, 2016, at 11:50 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Great Pond Mountain Wildlands, Rte. 1 near Rte. 176, Orland, Maine

For more information: 207 266-1928; greatpondtrust.org

Enjoy fantastic autumn foliage and vistas of Acadia National Park and beyond from the top of Orland’s little-known Flag Hill in the Great Pond Mountain Wildlands. At 925 ft., Flag Hill is just shy of a mountain! Join Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust on Sunday, October 9, at 10 am for this moderately difficult hike of about 2.5 miles; bring water and a snack if you wish. Meet at Wildlands South Gate on Rte. 1 (near the Rte. 176 intersection) to carpool in to the trailhead. For more information, e-mail info@greatpondtrust.org or call Emily at 207 266-1928.

