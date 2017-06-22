High Tea and Hawaiian Hula

By Nirakazi Diliiza
Posted June 22, 2017, at 1:58 p.m.

Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Daily Bread Bakery, 131 ossipee trail west, standish , Maine

For more information: 207-253-9675; ofdailybread.com

Join us every Saturday afternoon for High Tea at the bakery and enjoy a Hawaiian Hula performance while you sit. Lovely teas served in china service, a tier of delicious bakery treats and a Hula performance to entertain you. A special treat in Standish. Reservations appreciated but not necessary.

(High Tea and Hula is also available any day of the week: Wednesdays -Sundays)

Adults $15 , Senior $10, Children $5, kids under 5 -free.

Daily Bread Bakery

131 Ossipee Trail West

Standish, Maine, 04084

(207)253-9675

www.ofdailybread.com

