High Tea and Hawaiian Hula

Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 1, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 29, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Daily Bread Bakery, 131 ossipee trail west, standish , Maine
For more information: 207-253-9675; ofdailybread.com
Join us every Saturday afternoon for High Tea at the bakery and enjoy a Hawaiian Hula performance while you sit. Lovely teas served in china service, a tier of delicious bakery treats and a Hula performance to entertain you. A special treat in Standish. Reservations appreciated but not necessary.
(High Tea and Hula is also available any day of the week: Wednesdays -Sundays)
Adults $15 , Senior $10, Children $5, kids under 5 -free.
