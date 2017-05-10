High Octane Grand Film: Get Out

Friday, June 23, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: t, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Monthly High Octane Weekend series– a series of the best of the recent action-packed or horror movies all playing Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Saturday matinees at 2:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Summer season on Friday, June 23rd and Saturday June 24th with the hit social satire that combines “The Stepford Wives” with “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”- “Get Out.” Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he could have never imagined. With Daniel Kayuula, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener. (2017. USA 1 hr, 44 min. Directed by Jordan Peele. R.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $8 for Adults, $7 for Seniors/Students and $6 for both Grand Members and Matinee Admissions. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →