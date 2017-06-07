Higdon, Janacek, and Brahms

By Casey Oakes
Posted June 07, 2017, at 12:48 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 Campus Rd S., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: bowdoinfestival.org/event/festival-wednesday-3/

The Festival is thrilled to welcome composer Jennifer Higdon for the 2017 season. Her Piano Trio and Light Refracted (to be performed on Friday, July 14th) explore relationships between music, color, and light. With movements titled “Pale Yellow” and “Fiery Red,” Higdon explores the energies and dynamicity of individual colors, much in the manner of a painter. The program continues with Janacek’s whimsical reflection on youth, Mladi, written for the occasion of his 70th birthday, followed by Brahms’s own poignant reflection on age, with the String Quintet, Op. 111, initially conceived as his final composition before retirement.

JENNIFER HIGDON

Piano Trio

Linda Lee, violin • David Ying, cello • Amalia Rinehart, piano

LEOS JANACEK

Mladi (Youth)

Leo Sussman, flute • James Austin Smith, oboe • Bixby Kennedy, clarinet • David Valbuena, bass clarinet • Atao Liu, bassoon • William Loveless, horn

JOHANNES BRAHMS

String Quintet No. 2 in G Major, Op. 111

Ayano Ninomiya, David Bowlin, violin • Dimitri Murrath, Carol Rodland, viola • Amir Eldan, cello

