Herring Gut Now Accepting Applications for First Work Program!

Herring Gut is now accepting applications for the First Work Experience program. This program is a summer work experience for local teens. Teens will learn to be responsible employees while earning money at the Herring Gut campus in Port Clyde. Eligible teens must be between the ages of 13-15 and live in Knox County. Preference will be given to students who live in either RSU#13 or St. George MSU school districts.

Throughout the summer, teens will work in the gardens planting, weeding, and harvesting vegetables as well as maintaining our aquaponics greenhouse. Once a week, teens will manage a stand at the Oceanview Grange Farmers Market to sell the vegetables they grow. They will also provide public tours of our aquaponics greenhouse. Teens will be introduced to topics ranging from sustainable food sources, gardening techniques, responsible money management, and how to search for a job after this program is finished.

Sessions are four weeks in length, two half days (3 hours) per week (Tuesdays and Thursdays), during the months of June, July, and August. Workers are paid a stipend of $200 (minus taxes) at the end of their session.

Applications are due April 14!

Please visit www.herringgut.org for more information and to download an application or contact Alex Brasili at 207-372-8677 or abrasili@herringgut.org!

