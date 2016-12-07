Hermon High School Students to Visit Husson to Participate in Hour of Code Learning Event

BANGOR, MAINE – December 7, 2016 – Hermon High School students will be visiting Husson University on Thursday, December 8 to talk about technology career options and learn how to code as part of an international program called “Hour of Code.” This program is designed to give students hands-on experience in computer programming.

Laura Gurney, assistant professor of webmedia at Husson University’s New England School of Communications will be leading the Hour of Code initiative. “Hour of Code makes computer programming fun and approachable,” said Gurney. “Introducing technology to students early is the best way to get them interested in it.”

The students from Hermon High School are scheduled to arrive at 9:30 a.m. and go to Peabody Hall Room 220, one of Husson University’s computer labs.

The day will begin with a discussion of technology degrees and the different career opportunities available to students after they complete their college degrees. Immediately following that, Husson University students will work with the Hermon High School students on a variety of coding activities.

At 10:30 a.m., the Hermon High students will go on a campus tour followed by lunch at Husson University’s Dickerman Dining Center. They will depart to return to Hermon High School at noon.

Hour of Code started as a one-hour introduction to coding, in an effort to show that anybody can learn the basics and broaden their participation in the field of computer science. It has since become a worldwide effort to celebrate computer science, starting with one-hour coding activities, and expanding to all sorts of community efforts. Over 400 partners and 200,000 educators worldwide support this year’s grassroots campaign. Hour of Code takes place each year during Computer Science Education Week, December 5 – December 11, 2016.

