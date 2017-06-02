HERMON HIGH SCHOOL JROTC MARCHES IN MEMORIAL DAY PARADE

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country, which is what cadets of the Hermon High School Army JROTC achieved by taking part in the Bangor parade. Marching alongside veterans throughout the duration of the procession, cadets displayed unwavering respect for fallen veterans that was widely recognized by the thousands of people who lined the streets at the parade.

Students in the JROTC leadership course are taught how to become a better leader through selfless service and duty. The Hawk Battalion annually participates in the Memorial Day Parade as it is an opportunity to honor fallen soldiers by acting on these traits. Students become familiar with the importance of professionalism which was displayed throughout the entirety of the parade. “I have been in the program four years and I’ve gotten to participate in this parade each year,” commented Cadet SFC John Barr. “It is an honor and a privilege to be [here] and support those who served and gave their lives for this country.”

The Hawk Battalion looks forward to marching in parades for years to come to perpetually pay tribute to the men and women who have served.

