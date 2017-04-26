HERMON HIGH SCHOOL JROTC HOSTS “HITTING FOR HOPE”

Saturday, May 20, 2017 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Location: Hermon Elementary School , 235 Billings Rd, Hermon, Maine
For more information: (207) 848-4000
Hermon High School JROTC is hosting their annual service learning project. A slow pitch softball tournament, “Hitting for Hope”, will be held on May 20th at 9am at the Hermon Elementary School Fields. Each team must consist of 9-12 players and play in honor of a charity. Upon the completion of the tournament all of the funds will go towards the winning team’s charity. Registration costs $50 before May 10th and $60 after May 10th. Registration can be completed online through a link on the Hermon High School Army JROTC facebook page. For any questions please call (207) 848-4000 Ext. 1141.
