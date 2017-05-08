HERMON HIGH SCHOOL JROTC CADETS VOLUNTEER AT THE SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Cameron Stadium was filled with light hearts and big smiles on May 3rd during the Spring Special Olympics. Athletes from all over the state of Maine gathered to compete in various track and field events, and cadets from the Hermon High School JROTC program were there to aide announcers to make sure data was recorded accurately and participants were rewarded accordingly. Students were recruited to award ribbons to the athletes upon the completion of the event throughout the duration of the day. Without a single dull moment, this act of service felt more like recreation.

Awarding athletes for their hard work was the job of cadets in attendance. Students were in small groups at each event where they were given the task of recording the athletes’ scores and awarding ribbons to all of those that competed. Volunteers from the program helped distribute awards at over twenty respective events on the track and in the field. “Helping out at the Special Olympics is a really rewarding thing to do as a cadet, and seeing the smiles on their faces is the best part,” remarked Cadet Captain Halle Cole.

The Hawk Battalion congratulates everyone who took part in this event. Cadets look forward to seeing the success of athletes for years to come.

