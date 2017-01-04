HERMON HIGH SCHOOL JROTC CADET EXCEEDS 900 HOURS OF COMMUNITY SERVICE

A student at Hermon High School is required to complete twenty hours of community service prior to graduation. Cameron Fowler is a cadet from the Hawk Battalion that has blown these expectations out of the water by accumulating over nine-hundred hours of unpaid volunteer work. Fowler has pursued every chance to serve the community through the JROTC program he has been a part of for four years. In addition, Fowler has earned a large portion of hours at the Levant Fire Department and through counseling at Camp Jordan where he lead activities and took accountability of camp-goers.“I decided to volunteer my time simply because it is much more rewarding than getting paid,” stated Fowler, “I love to help people no matter the circumstances, and helping through volunteer work is what I like to do. You can’t put a price on the happiness of other people.”

The mission of Army JROTC is to motivate young people to become better citizens. This program provides a platform with abundant opportunities. Cadets have the opportunity to serve their community by volunteering for fundraising events, charity organizations, and local independent projects. Many students at Hermon High School aspire to complete their community service graduation requirement, but cadets like Fowler surpass these expectations and astonish the community with their dedication to selfless service.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →