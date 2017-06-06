Hermon High School Announces Honor Parts for Class of 2017

Principal Brian M. Walsh is pleased to announce the honor parts for the Hermon High School graduating Class of 2017. Commencement ceremonies will take place on Saturday, June 10, at 11:00a.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Emily Bryn Woodilla, daughter of Tad and Susan Woodilla of Hermon, has been named Valedictorian of her graduating class. She will attend Syracuse University in the fall, majoring in accounting with a minor in sport management.

Emily has been dedicated to sports, acting as a captain of the 3x Class B State Champion cheering team. She is president of her class, a National Honor Society member, was selected as a Maine Youth Leadership ambassador, and has received numerous awards including the Maine Principals’ Association Award and the Ronald Reagan Student Leadership Award.

She has also volunteered throughout her high school career, completing over 120 hours of community service. As a charter member and President’s List Scholar of the International Thespian Society, band member, steel drum player, show choir member, and recipient of three Regional Drama Festival Lighting Design awards, the arts have been prominent in Emily’s life as well.

Kate Zhimin Lusignan, daughter of Gary and Barbara Lusignan of Hermon, has been named Salutatorian of her graduating class. Kate will attend Bowdoin College in the fall.

Kate has been dedicated to volunteering during all four years of high school, accumulating over 175 hours of community service. Kate has received numerous academic and civic achievement awards including the Williams College Book Award, the Daughter of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award and the Paul Soucy Community Service Award.

Kate was very active in Hermon High School’s Key Club and held several leadership positions, most notably, President, and Lieutenant Governor. Kate was also the President of the Hermon Chapter of National Honors Society and was selected as a Dirigo Girls’ State Representative.

During her four years at Hermon High School, Kate earned 12 varsity letters in Cross Country and Indoor and Outdoor Track and was selected for the Penobscot Valley Conference All-Academic Teams and recognized as a PVC Scholar Athlete.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →