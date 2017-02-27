HERMON HAWK BATTALION HOSTS VETERANS APPRECIATION NIGHT

Loyalty, duty, and respect are a handful of the copious principles a leader lives by. Members of the Hermon High School Army JROTC displayed these attributes during the Veteran’s Appreciation Night on February 7th. The Hermon Hawk Battalion hosts this event annually to celebrate those who have served in the military. Veterans of all branches were invited to the boys’ basketball game that night where they had the opportunity to enter a drawing to win a basketball signed by the team. Cadets had several leadership opportunities to volunteer at this event including performing a traditional color guard ceremony during the playing of the national anthem as well as supervising the drawing for the signed basketball.

JROTC is a leadership based program that strives to motivate young people to become better citizens. Members of the program are given many opportunities to serve the community through various projects and volunteer activities. Veteran’s Appreciation Night was an example of an event where cadets were given a chance to take charge and work together. Honoring the men and women who have served our country is a significant component of the values taught through JROTC. “Even if it’s just something as small as providing free admission (into the game), supporting our veterans in the community was great,” commented Cadet CPT Brian Speck. The Hermon Hawk battalion looks forward to hosting this event in the future.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →