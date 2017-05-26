HERMON HAWK BATTALION HOSTS CHARITY SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

There was competition in the air at Hermon Elementary School on May 20th as teams faced off to win the Hitting for Hope softball tournament. The Hermon High School JROTC program hosted this event as a chance to bring the community together while raising a large amount of money for a charity. The Hawk Battalion raised $650 for House in the Woods, an organization that provides outdoor retreats for veterans and their families. The outdoor retreats are free for active duty members and veterans who can enjoy the resort and activities such as hunting, fishing, and hiking. Cadets felt honored to plan this event for such an important cause.

The softball tournament was made of teams from local clubs and businesses. Upon the completion of the tournament, the winning team was able to donate all funds raised to their chosen charity. As part of the JROTC leadership course curriculum, the battalion must participate in an annual service learning project organized by cadets in the program. The event must address a real and important need, connect students with the community, and challenge cadets to develop new skills. By hosting a softball tournament, cadets had new and exciting leadership opportunities and had the honor of donating the charitable funds to a local veterans’ support organization.

