Here and Now Band to Rock Riverfront Park, Old Town

By Tiffany Palmer
Posted June 12, 2017, at 2:11 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Riverfront Park, North Main Street, Old Town, ME

For more information: 207-827-3972; old-town.lib.me.us/p/summer-programs_16.html#concerts

Join us at Riverfront Park on Thursday, August 3 at 6:30p.m. for a summer concert with the Here and Now Band. All local musicians, The Here and Now Band plays a variety of rock music, including classic rock, blues, alternative, and modern rock.

Combined the members of the Here and Now Band have several years of music experience. Band members include, Jon Smith and Ryan Hill on lead guitar, rhythm guitar, and vocals; Scott Daigle on bass guitar and vocals; and Pete Philbrick on drums and rhythm guitar. For photos, videos, and future events, “Like” The Here and Now Band on their Facebook Page: HereAndNowBand

Don’t miss this great opportunity to spend a summer evening with family and friends, in beautiful Riverfront Park, listening to an amazing band!

If it rains, the concert will be held at The Old Town Museum; but we are counting on having beautiful weather, so bring your lawn chair or blanket, and meet us in the park!

For a complete list of the Old Town Summer Concert Series, visit The Old Town Public Library website or our Facebook page.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Wells woman suffers head injuries after deer knocks her from motorcycleWells woman suffers head injuries after deer knocks her from motorcycle
  2. Midcoast lobster pound co-op sees a promising future in aquacultureMidcoast lobster pound co-op sees a promising future in aquaculture
  3. LePage wants former federal prosecutor back on the benchLePage wants former federal prosecutor back on the bench
  4. Woman rescued from Saco River, then arrestedWoman rescued from Saco River, then arrested
  5. Anti-Muslim activists march in numerous cities across the United StatesAnti-Muslim activists march in numerous cities across the United States

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs