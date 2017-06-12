Here and Now Band to Rock Riverfront Park, Old Town

Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Riverfront Park, North Main Street, Old Town, ME
For more information: 207-827-3972; old-town.lib.me.us/p/summer-programs_16.html#concerts
Join us at Riverfront Park on Thursday, August 3 at 6:30p.m. for a summer concert with the Here and Now Band. All local musicians, The Here and Now Band plays a variety of rock music, including classic rock, blues, alternative, and modern rock.
Combined the members of the Here and Now Band have several years of music experience. Band members include, Jon Smith and Ryan Hill on lead guitar, rhythm guitar, and vocals; Scott Daigle on bass guitar and vocals; and Pete Philbrick on drums and rhythm guitar. For photos, videos, and future events, “Like” The Here and Now Band on their Facebook Page: HereAndNowBand
Don’t miss this great opportunity to spend a summer evening with family and friends, in beautiful Riverfront Park, listening to an amazing band!
If it rains, the concert will be held at The Old Town Museum; but we are counting on having beautiful weather, so bring your lawn chair or blanket, and meet us in the park!
For a complete list of the Old Town Summer Concert Series, visit The Old Town Public Library website or our Facebook page.
