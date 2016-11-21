Herbs to Fight Sugar Cravings

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted Nov. 21, 2016, at 5:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440; librarycamden.org/event/sugar-cravings-fifteen-herbs-you-need-to-know-december-6/

‘Sugar Cravings: Fifteen Herbs You Need to Know’ presented by Clinical Herbalist Steve Byers. Get ready for the holidays by retraining your body to appreciate sugar in smaller amounts, with herbs.

