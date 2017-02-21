Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Birthday Celebration: Poetry Brings a Community Together

Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine For more information: 207-774-1822; mainehistory.org

Join Maine Historical Society in celebrating the life and legacy of Portland’s own Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and the diversity of his “beautiful town seated by the sea” on the poet’s 210th birthday!

This year we will mark Longfellow’s birthday in a very special way by honoring not only his poetry, but also his appreciation for the languages of the world. A professor of modern languages at both Bowdoin and Harvard, Longfellow could speak eight different languages and was the first American to translate Dante’s Divine Comedy into English. Today, his birthplace and hometown of Portland is a vibrant multicultural and multilingual community where dozens of different languages can be heard every day on our streets, in our schools, homes, libraries, and shops, and that is something we know Longfellow would have appreciated and celebrated!

Henry’s 210th birthday celebration will feature the work of six international students from Portland High School, each of whom will read one of Longfellow’s poems that they have translated into the language of their choice. Former State Representative and historian Herb Adams will be with us well for his spirited annual reading of Paul Revere’s Ride. Join us for poetry, cake, and a special celebration of the culturally rich community that Longfellow called home – it’s not a party without you!

Free and open to the public!

