Helping Families Cope With Grief: That’s What “Nights of Service” is About

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Pine Tree Hospice, 883 West Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine For more information: 207-564-4346; pinetreehospice.org

When families need help navigating through the pain and sadness of losing a loved one, when parents with children who are experiencing grief are at a loss; Pine Tree Hospice is there to help.

Story continues below advertisement.

That’s why Pine Tree Hospice developed the Evergreen Nights of Service program eight years ago. This program is structured with families in mind. Children and teens are grouped according to age and participate in age-appropriate activities with trained bereavement facilitators. The activities are designed to encourage expression, but participants decide if, when and how to share with others in the group. Each session will have a different focus, such as memories, feelings, and coping. Adults who accompany the children may stay and share with one another if they choose.

The next Nights of Service program begins on Wednesday, October 12th, 6:30 – 7:30 P.M. at the Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church and continues on the following two Wednesday evenings, October 19th and October 26th. Families must pre-register. Please call 564-4346 or email wecare@pinetreehospice.org for registration information.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →