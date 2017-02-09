Help this courageous lady who worked tirelessly for the people of Maine

By Lennie’s daughter Amy

Lennie’s Medical Fund – GoFundMe

https://www.gofundme.com/lennies-medical-fund

By Lennie’s daughter Amy

My mother, Lennie Mullen, has devoted her life to public service in Maine. Sadly, she was diagnosed with anal and colon cancer in April of 2016. The radiation and chemo she received in Maine appears to have put the anal cancer in remission. Unfortunately, the colon cancer has metastasized.

In order to take care of my mom I had to move her to San Diego to live with me. She had to make the hard decision to leave all her friends and family and move.

She is presently receiving treatment at Scripp’s Cancer Center. She has undergone so much radiation. I tease her that she likes to go there so much because the doctor and staff are wonderful. Chemo has been really hard on her. We still have not found that “coctail” that is going to work long term. Mom develops small tumors throughout her body, and a couple in her lungs. The radiation is helping, but the main goal is to stop anymore from developing. I lost count at over 20. We are encouraged with the treatment and she has a very positive attitude–refers to treatment as a journey.

Below is a link that talks about immunotherapy for anyone interested in learning more.

https://www.cancer.org/treatment/treatments-and-side-effects/treatment-types/immunotherapy.html

The money raised will allow us more options with her medical treatment.

Mom’s professional life has been devoted to helping people.

She served as a constituent service advocate for a United States Congressman, and later for the Governor of Maine. She has always been there to help others, and her family. She does not realize how all her small contributions have left such a large impact on the lives of everyone she helped.

I know that any small contribution to help her now, will have a large impact on her recovery.

When you loose your job, for whatever the reason, you need to find value in your life. Mom needs to find her strength and value from the Cancer that has taken over her body. She needs to be able to go the beach, visit family when she is stronger, and treat herself to going to an estate sale. She can not do any of these things without my financial help. She wants to be able to buy groceries or pay for her perscriptions. Her limited income does not allow for any of this.

She is now facing her toughest challenge. Cancer treatment is costly even with insurance. The co-pays, supplements, insurance premium, medical supplies not covered by insurance, and eating healthy food has created a financial hardship that hopefully GoFundMe can assist. Could you help?

Help spread the word!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →