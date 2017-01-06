Help protect Squam Creek- KELT conserves new preserve with crowdfunding campaign

WESTPORT ISLAND- Crowdfunding has become the go-to amateur fundraising platform. GoFundMe, Kickstarter, Indiegogo; most everyone has seen one, donated to one, or shared one to support a variety of causes. Why not for land conservation?

On January 9, the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust (KELT) will launch its first ever online fundraising through WorthWild. Following successful campaigns across the country, KELT is hoping to raise the final funds to conserve the 144-acre Squam Creek Preserve on Westport Island. Visit www.kennebecestuary.org for a link to the Squam Creek Preserve campaign site. Donate and share with friends to help spread the word. Every gift will help make this incredible preserve a reality!

The Squam Creek Preserve is one of the largest undeveloped coastal parcels remaining on Westport Island. Located along West Shore Road, this property boasts 3,300 feet of frontage along Squam Creek. Significant tidal waterfowl and wading bird habitat surrounded by continuous forest provides havens for cormorants, ducks, herons, song birds, deer, and moose. Squam Creek is used for commercial oyster harvesting and is a rich shellfish habitat.

The property is the historical center of town and the existing trail system highlights remaining stone foundations and rock walls as well as provides extensive recreational opportunities for hiking, biking, cross country skiing, dog walking, hunting, fishing, and wildlife viewing and even has an existing put-in for kayaks. These recreational amenities will become permanent public opportunities if the land becomes protected.

Fundraising for the preserve began in 2016 and $53,000 more is needed to met our goal of $536,000. This land protection project has a wide range of support and is closing in on the final goal. KELT is enthusiastic about the crowdfunding opportunities and is excited for the opportunity to further share the significant value of this preserve.

From January 9 to February 14, look for regular Facebook and website posts and email updates about the campaign. Donating and sharing the campaign with friends will ensure this land will be protected for future generations.

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary. It maintains nine preserves for public enjoyment and has protected 2,668+ acres of land since founding in 1989. FMI visit www.kennebecestuary.org or call (207) 442-8400.

