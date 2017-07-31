HELP FOR ALS PATIENTS

The ALS Maine Collaborative has announced a new program of financial grants to assist people living with ALS to be better able to maintain their quality of life through the course of this devastating disease.

The grants will cover partial support for the purchase of small adaptive equipment not covered by a patient’s health insurance, and they will also be used for assistance in purchasing home heating fuels and for respite for family caregivers.

The Collaborative’s mission is to assist newly diagnosed ALS patients, their caregivers, and those without resources such as specialized clinics and support groups in finding the help they need in facing the disease’s many intense challenges.

More information on the grant program as well as the Collaborative’s publications and useful links to helpful websites is available at alsmaine.org

