Help Blaze new Bucksport Trail

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Kimball property, Upper Long Pond Road, Bucksport, Maine For more information: 207 812-2044; greatpondtrust.org

Join the trail crew Sunday, October 23, at 9 am to finish a loop trail on Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust’s newest property off the Upper Long Pond Road in Bucksport! Bring your favorite trail tools, work gloves and water and meet on Moosehorn Drive, off Mast Hill Road (near Hancock Pond) to carpool in. For more info, call Brian at 812-2044 or brian@greatpondtrust.org.

