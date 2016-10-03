Outdoors

Help Blaze new Bucksport Trail

By Cheri Domina,
Posted Oct. 03, 2016, at 11:58 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Kimball property, Upper Long Pond Road, Bucksport, Maine

For more information: 207 812-2044; greatpondtrust.org

Join the trail crew Sunday, October 23, at 9 am to finish a loop trail on Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust’s newest property off the Upper Long Pond Road in Bucksport! Bring your favorite trail tools, work gloves and water and meet on Moosehorn Drive, off Mast Hill Road (near Hancock Pond) to carpool in. For more info, call Brian at 812-2044 or brian@greatpondtrust.org.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. This Portland woman bore 14 children in 15 yearsThis Portland woman bore 14 children in 15 years
  2. Some see positive change in Cain’s campaign. Is it enough to unseat Poliquin?Some see positive change in Cain’s campaign. Is it enough to unseat Poliquin?
  3. Husson University student allegedly assaulted near campus
  4. Trump’s 1995 tax records suggest he could have avoided paying federal taxes for 18 yearsTrump’s 1995 tax records suggest he could have avoided paying federal taxes for 18 years
  5. Some Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitorsSome Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitors

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Outdoors