Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org

“Hecate: Goddess of the Crossroads“ with Victoria Hart and Mary Kelley

We invite clinicians and non-clinicians to join us in exploring how mythology can give insight into contemporary life. Using the myth of Hecate, we will consider how the Goddess of the Crossroads provides nonlinear cues for exploring difficult life passages, activating the wisdom of the unconscious as well as that of the feminine principle, using everyday and clinical examples.

This will be a two-hour discussion session.

Victoria Hart, MSW, LCSW, is a Zürich trained Jungian analyst. She received her BA from USM in 1995, earned her MSW from UNE in 1998 and post-graduate certification in Hospice and End-of-Life Care from Smith College in 2002. Beginning in 2005 and completed in 2012, her analytic training was focused in Switzerland with clinical practice in the US. She has one adult son and is living and working in mid-coast Maine.

Mary Kelley is a Psychotherapist in Brunswick and Past Co-Chair of the Maine Jung Center. She has extensive experience as a trainer in community mental health.

