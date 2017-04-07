Heather Rose, Wedding Officiant Receives Blue WeddingWire Rated™ Badge

Portland– April 7, 2017 – WeddingWire, the nation’s leading online wedding marketplace, is thrilled to announce that Heather Rose has received the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for excellence in officiating marriage.

The esteemed WeddingWire Rated™ program recognizes wedding professionals who have received positive newlywed reviews about their business on WeddingWire. The program recognizes businesses across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, and the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge is awarded when a business receives three or more quality reviews.

As a member of WeddingWire, the world’s largest wedding review site with over one million reviews, Heather Rose’s achievement of Rated™ is an impressive milestone and an indication of the positive experiences expressed by their past clients. As a recipient of the Blue badge, Heather Rose is highlighted on WeddingWire, which is comprised of over 200,000 wedding professionals throughout the United States and Canada.

“With the growing importance of online reviews, WeddingWire is pleased to celebrate the successes of the wedding professionals who have received positive reviews on WeddingWire,” said Sonny Ganguly, CMO, WeddingWire. “We are honored to recognize Heather Rose for their impressive work within the wedding industry.”

“As a wedding officiant,” Heather notes “I am thrilled to have achieved the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge by solemnizing marriages throughout Maine. I would like to thank my past clients for taking the time to review our business on WeddingWire; it means so much to me to have received the positive feedback that helped earn this badge. I am dedicated to providing excellent service to my clients and am truly honored to speak to their stories, connection and commitment.”

For more information about Heather Rose – Wedding Officiant, please visit our WeddingWire Storefront Online or find her on Facebook.com/hroseitsofficial or contact her today to talk about your big day at 297-482-0808.

To learn more about the WeddingWire Rated™ program, please visit http://wed.li/ratedinfo

