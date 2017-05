Join us at Spectrum generations Coastal Community Center, 513 Main St. in Damariscotta. For our lunch and learn series members of Hearts Forever Young tell the history of our local performance group. Anyone from age 65 and up is welcome to join the cast. They will also give us a sneak preview of the upcoming season’s performances. Call for entree information. 563.1363

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →