Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Brunswick Hotel & Tavern, 4 Noble St., Brunswick, Maine For more information: (207) 621-3530; brownpapertickets.com/event/2725251

The Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine [HHRC] will host its 3rd Annual Hearts for Human Rights Fundraiser on Thursday, February 9th at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick Hotel & Tavern.

Story continues below advertisement.

The evening will feature live music by Portland, Maine’s Pihcintu Multicultural Chorus, a live and silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres and more.

Each year, the HHRC reaches as many as 4,000 teachers and students from all over the state with free outreach programs about civil rights, the Holocaust, and civil discourse. All proceeds from the Hearts for Human Rights fundraiser will support the HHRC’s educational programming.

This year the HHRC will be joined by Pihcintu, a multicultural chorus that brings young, immigrant and refugee voices together to sing as one and inspire cultural acceptance. The group has shared its message of unity and peace by performing throughout Maine and at the United Nations in New York City.

Tickets are $40 per person and $300 for a table of 8. RSVP by Friday, January 27th to Jordan Bannister at jordan.bannister@maine.edu or by calling (207) 621-3530. Event sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, email infohhrc@maine.edu.

Located in the beautiful Michael Klahr Center on the campus of the University of Maine at Augusta, the HHRC’s varied programming reflects the mission: “We use the lessons of the Nazi Holocaust and other genocides to combat prejudice and discrimination in Maine and beyond. We encourage individuals and communities to reflect and act upon their ethical and moral responsibilities in our modern world.”

In addition to an on-going program of exhibits, films, and special events, the HHRC provides educational outreach to schools and community groups throughout Maine free of charge. Current outreach programs include: Decision Making in Times of Injustice, The Message Matters, Civil Rights in America, Yearning to Breathe Free: The Immigrant Experience in Maine; Kristallnacht, and German P.O.W. Camps in Maine. Support for bus costs is available to school groups wishing to attend programs at the Klahr Center in Augusta. Visit the HHRC online at hhrcmaine.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →