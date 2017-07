The Cassatt String Quartet will perform a free concert in the Best Café at

Waldo County General Hospital on Wednesday, July 19, from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m.

Acclaimed as one of America’s outstanding ensembles, the Manhattan-based Cassatt String Quartet has performed throughout North America, Europe and the Far East.

The public is welcome to attend.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →