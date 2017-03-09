Healthy healthcare hints from Dr. Myerowitz

Dr. Moshe Myerowitz, of the Myerowitz Chiropractic and Natural Care Center, has set aside the 6 PM to 7 PM hour, of the 1st Wednesday of each month for the purpose of sharing and discussing some of the HHH (‘healthy healthcare hints’) that he has acquired during his 65 years of practice. The initial session is scheduled for April 6th at 6 pm to 7 pm .

Those wishing to learn more about improving their health are invited to attend. It is requested that you call 947-3333 to reserve a seat. The clinic is located at 1570 Broadway, in Bangor. These sessions are open to the public and are free to attend

