Healthcare Teams- Interdisciplinary Ideals

Friday, April 6, 2018 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Sweetser, 2 Pendleton Drive, Saco, Maine
For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php
Want to learn more about the health care landscape and opportunities for social workers? This training will explore the fast-growing role of social workers in health care as teams are increasingly in need of behavioral health professionals in medical care settings. The training will give an overview of the current trends and best practice models of care. We will look at how being part of an interdisciplinary team can be messy and counterproductive, or tremendously helpful and result in positive health outcomes.
