Healthcare Risk Adjustment Documentation & Coding Seminar in Portsmouth

Thursday, April 13, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, April 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel, 250 Market Street, Portsmouth, NH
For more information: 207-879-2100; bnncpa.com/
Do you contract with a Medicare Advantage Organization or other payer using a risk adjustment methodology? Are your coders accurately capturing chronic health conditions? Does the thought of risk adjustment coding keep you up at night?
Join the Baker Newman Noyes (BNN) revenue cycle team, including certified risk adjustment coders (CRC™), for a two-day seminar for healthcare professionals interested in risk adjustment documentation and coding. While risk adjustment has been around for a long time, a solid understanding is essential for proper documentation of a patient’s overall health status. We have put together a hands-on program to ensure an understanding of risk adjustment coding, the importance of documentation, how to optimize and improve overall risk scores, and much more.
We are excited to offer this comprehensive two-day workshop that will also help in preparation for the Certified Risk Adjustment Coder (CRC™) examination offered through the AAPC.
COST: $950 per registrant
Who Should Attend
Inpatient and outpatient coding professionals; CDI specialists; CDI, HIM, coding managers and directors; physicians and other healthcare professionals; and physician practice managers.
Registration Notes
A special room rate of $149.00 plus tax is available. For more information, contact the Portsmouth Sheraton Harborside Hotel at (603) 431-2300.
For this event, you can pay online or by check.
Seminar Objectives
– Identify and establish an overall understanding of the different models used in risk adjustment
– Explain the financial implications of risk adjustment
– Demonstrate an understanding of the most common conditions found within the CMS Hierarchical Condition Categories (CMS-HCC) risk adjustment methodology
– Apply the Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting to the risk adjustment process
– Discuss and illustrate diagnoses reported in risk adjustment models
– Demonstrate an understanding and the importance of clinical documentation specificity
– Identify how code assignment is captured based on medical record documentation
– Explain the data elements and steps in calculating the Risk Adjustment Factor (RAF) score
– Identify frequently coded conditions and disease interactions along with their associated impact on CMS-HCC assignment and RAF score
– Identify documentation barriers and query opportunities
– Explain the purpose and method of Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) audits
