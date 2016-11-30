Healthcare Fair in Bangor

Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: EMMC Healthcare Mall, Main Lobby, 925 Union Street, Bangor, Maine

Bring the family to the Main Lobby of the Healthcare Mall, 925 Union Street, Bangor, this Friday, December 2, from 9am – 1pm! Learn about community resources, meet a Fire Fighter, Learn CPR in 3o seconds or less, and get your blood pressure checked. Education, Flyers and Handouts for children and adults.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →