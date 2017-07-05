Heal Accounting Announces Promotions, Welcomes New Team Members

Thursday, July 13, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Starfish Center, 641 St. George Road, South Thomaston, Maine
For more information: (207) 619-2564; healaccountingsolutions.com
SOUTH THOMASTON, ME – Heal Accounting Solutions is proud to announce new team members. Tamara Cody has joined the company as a Staff Accountant. Cody brings more than 20 years of experience in business management and accounting. She is an accomplished accounting professional with experience in small business bookkeeping and staff management. She owns Port Clyde Kayaks with her husband, Brian, and lives in Port Clyde.
Brooke Fournier has joined the company as an Administrative Assistant. Fournier is a recent graduate of the University of Maine Orono with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting. She started her career in the banking industry and is looking forward to furthering her knowledge in the accounting field, including tax preparation.
Lisa Ladd, formerly our Tax Administrative Assistant, has been promoted to Staff Accountant. Ladd provides her clients with hands-on assistance for all their bookkeeping and payroll needs. Her prior experience with various types of small businesses gives her the knowledge necessary to assist small business owners from various industries.
Meet our new Team Members
We invite our clients, colleagues and friends to join us on Thursday, July 13 from 2:00 pm to 5 pm to meet Tamara and Brooke and welcome them to our team. Our office is located in the Starfish Center, 641 St. George Road, South Thomaston. Light refreshments and beverages will be served. We look forward to celebrating the growth of our firm.
About Heal Accounting Solutions
Heal Accounting Solutions is a technology-enabled CPA firm located in midcoast Maine. They offer their clients a range of quality products and services, tailored to suit their needs. Heal Accounting Solutions’ understanding and experience in Accounting-related technology is unparalleled. More information about the company can be found on their website, www.healaccountingsolutions.com.
Contact:
Jodie M Heal, MAFM, CPA
President
Heal Accounting Solutions, P.C.
(207) 619-2564
Jodie.Heal@cpa.com
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →