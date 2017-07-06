Head to Pittsfield Maine for the 45th Central Maine Egg Festival on Monday, July 10

The 45th Central Maine Egg Festival – Fun for all

The Central Maine Egg Festival Committee and the Town of Pittsfield are pleased to welcome our many guests to the 45th Central Maine Egg Festival from Monday, July 10 – Saturday, July 15, 2017. Our theme this year is “Musical Egg-spression”.

The Town of Pittsfield is home to the Egg Festival. A quiet industrial community of less than 5,000 people, Pittsfield welcomes more than 35,000 visitors each July. A large Street Dance, Egglympics, Window Painting, Art Show and Craft Fair are just a few of the scheduled events during the week leading up to the Big Day – Saturday, July 15 – which features The Big Parade, Kiwanis Karnival with its rides and booths, Early Bird Breakfast, great food all day, Experimental Aircraft Association Fly-in and Fireworks. It is the event of the year in the region.

The festivities start out with live music concerts at Hathorn Park on Monday, July 10. Tuesday, July 11 features the Art Show, Sidewalk Art Contest and Street Dance; and Wednesday, July 12 focuses on the famous “Egglympics” for the children; Art Show and the opening of the Kiwanis Karnival at Manson Park.

On July 13, do not miss the Window Painting Contest and then the fun Kiwanis Kiddie Parade lining up at the Pittsfield Municipal Parking Lot to start its famous walk at 6:00 pm down Main Street to the Kiwanis Karnival at Manson Park.

July 14 is the Annual Cheesecake and Quiche Contest in the morning and the famous Luncheon begins at 12:00 noon hosted by the Pittsfield Arts Club at the Sebasticook Valley Elks Lodge.

This year, the Kiwanis Karnival is 4 days instead of the traditional 3 days so enjoy rides and carnival fun Wednesday – Saturday. Choose your day to attend or attend more than one day. The Art Show continues through Saturday, July 16 with the Library open 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.

These are just a few of the offerings of the Central Maine Egg Festival week long celebration.

Founded in 1973, the Egg Festival was designed to celebrate the egg industry in Central Maine and compliment the already popular Kiwanis Karnival. Though the egg industry has all but left the region, the Festival remains stronger than ever. The Festival prides itself on providing a venue for area non-profit groups to come together and fundraise for their programs. Literally hundreds of volunteers and non-profits gather every July to host a fun event for families and children while raising funds for their causes.

The Egg Festival is very important to the region for community and economic development. During this week, people are able to visit, network and have family get-togethers. It is a time that we showcase the community and region. In addition, it is great fun and a positive experience for children and families. It is part of the region’s heritage and tradition!

There is something for everyone in this exceptionally friendly town located on the banks of the Sebasticook River. Please enjoy Pittsfield’s hospitality!

The Egg Festival Books featuring the many events are available at local establishments in the area, the Pittsfield Town Office, Pittsfield Public Library and may be downloaded from www.pittsfield.org or www.centralmaineeggfestival.org. Schedules are now available on the two websites and at the Pittsfield Town Office display.

