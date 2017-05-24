Haystack Summer Exhibition Reception: “Peregrine Press: 25 Years”

Sunday, June 4, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Haystack Center for Community Programs, 22 Church Street, Deer Isle, Maine
For more information: 2073482306; haystack-mtn.org
Founded in 1991, Peregrine is a non-profit press in Portland, Maine and one of the oldest printmaking cooperatives in New England. This reception honors Haystack’s show celebrating the 25th anniversary of the press and showcases a variety of printmaking techniques and a commitment to using non-toxic processes.
