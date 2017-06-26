Haystack Campus Tour

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Haystack Mountain School of Mountain Crafts, 89 Haystack School Drive , Deer Isle, Maine
For more information: 2073482306; haystack-mtn.org
A weekly tour of Haystack’s campus is offered throughout the summer on Wednesdays at 1:00 pm and lasts approximately one hour. Visitors, potential students, family and friends are welcome to join this guided tour of the school. Nearly 500 visitors take part in these tours annually. Suggested donation of $5.
