Haystack Campus Tour

By haystack
Posted June 26, 2017, at 3:21 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Haystack Mountain School of Mountain Crafts, 89 Haystack School Drive , Deer Isle, Maine

For more information: 2073482306; haystack-mtn.org

A weekly tour of Haystack’s campus is offered throughout the summer on Wednesdays at 1:00 pm and lasts approximately one hour. Visitors, potential students, family and friends are welcome to join this guided tour of the school. Nearly 500 visitors take part in these tours annually. Suggested donation of $5.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Driver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical callDriver collides with ambulance responding to emergency medical call
  2. Eddington man dies in Orono motorcycle crash
  3. Three boys accused of setting fire to Sanford millThree boys accused of setting fire to Sanford mill
  4. Bernie Sanders responds to ongoing FBI fraud probe into wife’s 2010 bank loanBernie Sanders responds to ongoing FBI fraud probe into wife’s 2010 bank loan
  5. Reported sighting of great white shark clears Maine beachReported sighting of great white shark clears Maine beach

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs