Haystack 2017 Summer Exhibition: “Peregrine Press: 25 Years”

Sunday, May 28, 2017 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Haystack Center for Community Programs, 22 Church Street, Deer Isle, Maine
For more information: 2073482306; haystack-mtn.org
Founded in 1991, Peregrine is a non-profit press in Portland, Maine and one of the oldest printmaking cooperatives in New England. This show celebrates the 25th anniversary of the press and showcases a variety of printmaking techniques and a commitment to using non-toxic processes.
On view at Haystack’s Center for Community Programs, 22 Church Street in Deer Isle, right across from Bar Harbor Bank.
Gallery Hours: 1-5pm, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →