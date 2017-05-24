Haystack 2017 Summer Exhibition: “Peregrine Press: 25 Years”

By haystack
Posted May 24, 2017, at 1:56 p.m.

Sunday, May 28, 2017 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21, 2017 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Haystack Center for Community Programs, 22 Church Street, Deer Isle, Maine

For more information: 2073482306; haystack-mtn.org

Founded in 1991, Peregrine is a non-profit press in Portland, Maine and one of the oldest printmaking cooperatives in New England. This show celebrates the 25th anniversary of the press and showcases a variety of printmaking techniques and a commitment to using non-toxic processes.

On view at Haystack’s Center for Community Programs, 22 Church Street in Deer Isle, right across from Bar Harbor Bank.

Gallery Hours: 1-5pm, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

